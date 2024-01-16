Apple Vision Pro App Store Launches

Ahead of the Vision Pro launch that's coming on February 2, Apple has officially debuted the Vision Pro App Store. With the ‌App Store‌ live for the device, apps on the iOS ‌App Store‌ will soon list Vision Pro compatibility.



Developers are now able to release apps for the Vision Pro and have those apps appear in the Vision Pro ‌App Store‌. Consumers don't yet have access to the Vision Pro headset, but reviewers who have the device on hand will be able to try out third-party apps created for the headset.

The visionOS ‌App Store‌ will house both apps designed specifically to take advantage of the capabilities of the Vision Pro as well as iOS apps that are able to run on the device in a 2D mode. Existing apps are able to be ported to the Vision Pro with no action needed on the part of the developer, which means that most apps should be available in some capacity. Developers can choose to opt out of having their apps appear, however.

Looks like Apple has just released the visionOS App Store! pic.twitter.com/zSdiY04JzF — (@DylanMcD8) January 16, 2024

Apple is meeting with select members of the media starting today to provide review units. Reviews are expected to go live at the end of January, so reviewers should have ample time to test out apps.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro will begin this Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and it is likely that available units will sell out quickly. The headset is set to launch on Friday, February 2, two weeks after when pre-orders happen.