Apple 'Carefully Orchestrating' Vision Pro Reviews With Multiple Meetings
Apple has a detailed plan for Apple Vision Pro reviews, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. YouTubers and members of the media selected for reviews will meet with Apple on January 16 for a hands-on experience, with a follow-up meeting to take place on January 23 to go over the device's features a second time.
Reviews are set to be published at the end of January, which is just ahead of when Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro.
It is no surprise that Apple plans to have a firm hold on the review process and the experience that reviewers undergo, as it has kept headsets provided to developers similarly locked down.
Apple plans to begin accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on Friday, January 19, ahead of when reviews are published. The Vision Pro will then launch on Friday, February 2, with Apple planning to provide in-store demonstrations starting on that day.
Top Rated Comments
I lean pretty positive on this product based on what I know about it but these "reviews" won't do anything for me. I'd rather hear objectivity than ad-money-fueled subjectivity. Share the good and bad so that consumers can make their best decisions.
Of course, one can't blame Apple for pulling out every possible marketing stop. This particular part of it all though does nothing for me... but may influence millions who don't know any better.