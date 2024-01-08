Apple Releases New Versions of TestFlight and Xcode With Vision Pro Support, Starts Accepting visionOS Apps

Apple today released Xcode 15.2 and TestFlight version 3.5, both of which have been updated with support for the Vision Pro headset that is set to come out in early February.



Xcode 15.2 is equipped with the visionOS SDK, and the release notes suggest that Apple has implemented several fixes for ‌visionOS‌ into the software. Xcode 15.2 can be used by developers to create ‌visionOS‌ apps for the Apple Vision Pro headset, and it also includes SDKs for iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, tvOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, and macOS Sonoma 14.2.

As for TestFlight, version 3.5 of the app allows for the beta testing of ‌visionOS‌ apps for the first time, plus it allows compatible iOS and iPadOS apps to be used on the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ headset.

Apps created for ‌visionOS‌ can be submitted to the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ App Store starting today. Many iPhone and iPad apps will work on ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ unmodified, but developers can make device-specific tweaks. Apple plans to publish ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps on the Vision Pro store by default, but developers can opt out through ‌App Store‌ Connect.

The Vision Pro headset will launch on Friday, February 2 at retail stores in the United States. Pre-orders for the device will be accepted starting on Friday, January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.