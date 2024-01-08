Apple Offering Vision Pro Demos Starting on February 2

Apple plans to start offering Vision Pro demonstrations at U.S. Apple retail stores on Friday, February 2, Apple said today in emails that are going out to select customers. February 2 is the official launch date of the Apple Vision Pro headset.



The demo sessions will be available at Apple retail stores in the United States. Apple says that demo times will be offered through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis, with signups to take place starting at 8:00 a.m. on February 2.

New information regarding Apple Vision Pro demos at Apple Stores “Be one of the first to get a demo of Apple Vision Pro. Only at the Apple Store. Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo… pic.twitter.com/tPzgBWwcUK — M1 (@M1Astra) January 8, 2024

It is likely that the available demo spots will fill up quickly, especially in areas with a limited number of Apple Stores, so those interested in testing the headset should plan to sign up early.

Apple plans to begin accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on Friday, January 19, with deliveries on February 2. The headset will be available in all U.S. Apple locations on February 2.