Apple Could Pay 'Total Political Crap' $14 Billion Tax Bill to EU After All

by

Apple has suffered a setback in its €13 billion ($14 billion) tax dispute with Brussels after an advisor to the EU's highest court said the company's victory in an earlier ruling should be thrown out (via Financial Times).

European Commisssion
Giovanni Pitruzzella, advocate-general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), said on Thursday that Apple's win in the EU General Court "should be set aside" because it is riddled with mistakes.

While such opinions by advocates-general are non-binding, the top EU tribunal follows such advice in the majority of cases, and it is set to issue its binding ruling in the coming months.

In 2020, the General Court said it supported the EU's right to investigate national tax arrangements, but it ultimately overturned a ruling by the European Commission stating that Apple should pay €13 billion euros in tax to the Irish government.

Following Apple's appeal, the EU's second-highest court said the EU authority, led by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, had failed to show that Apple had received an illegal economic advantage in Ireland over tax.

Four years earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the EC's original decision "total political crap" and said that Apple believed it would be reversed. "The decision is wrong, and it's not based on law or facts, it's based on politics. And I think it's very important that we stand up and say that very loudly," said Cook at the time.

However, Pitruzzella said on Thursday the General Court ruling had "committed a series of errors" and "failed to assess correctly the substance and consequences of certain methodological errors." Pitruzzella said the court needed "to carry out a new assessment" as a result.

Responding to the opinion of the advocates-general, Apple said on Thursday that the lower court "was very clear that Apple received no selective advantage and no State aid, and we believe that should be upheld."

An ECJ ruling is expected next year.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: European Union, European Commission, Apple-Ireland Tax Case

Top Rated Comments

joecomo Avatar
joecomo
9 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Always remember: The EU gave us USB-C finally
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Sunday November 5, 2023 8:41 am PST by
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Read Full Article305 comments
anker candycanes

Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Has Sitewide Savings on USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Monday November 6, 2023 8:52 am PST by
Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and ...
Read Full Article24 comments
M3 Pro Chip Feature

M3 Pro Chip Barely Faster Than M2 Pro in Unverified Benchmark Result

Saturday November 4, 2023 9:05 pm PDT by
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article691 comments
8gb ram mbp bob borchers

8GB RAM on M3 MacBook Pro 'Analogous to 16GB' on PCs, Claims Apple

Wednesday November 8, 2023 3:12 am PST by
Following the unveiling of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple surprised some with the introduction of a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, which replaced the discontinued M2 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Mac lineup. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory. That makes it $300 more expensive than the $1,299 starting price of the...
Read Full Article547 comments
10 New Features With iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Coming Later This Year With These 10 New Features for iPhone

Friday November 3, 2023 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Read Full Article99 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Says There Won't Be a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon

Monday November 6, 2023 6:05 am PST by
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Read Full Article413 comments