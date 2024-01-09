When to Expect the AirTag 2 to Launch

Apple released its AirTag item tracker in April 2021. The accessory has not received any hardware updates since, but there have been rumors about a new model.



Below, we recap rumors about when the second-generation AirTag might be released, as well as potential new features to expect.



Timing

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman both expect the next AirTag to be released in 2025.

In October 2023, Kuo said mass production of the second-generation AirTag had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2024 until some point in 2025, but he did not provide a reason for the apparent change in plans.

Gurman echoed this revised timeframe in his Power On newsletter last Sunday.

"Apple considered launching its second-generation AirTags in 2024, but I'm now told new versions aren't likely to hit the market until 2025," he wrote.



Features

Kuo believes the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, but he has not shared any specific details.

Gurman expects the new AirTag to feature an upgraded wireless chip, but he did not elaborate on what this would mean. It is possible that the AirTag could be updated with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year, which would pave the way for improved location accuracy for item tracking.

No design or price changes have been rumored so far. Read our AirTag 2 guide for more details.