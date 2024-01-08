Apple Vision Pro Ships With Dual Loop Band and More, Starts With 256GB of Storage

by

Apple today announced that its Vision Pro headset will launch in the U.S. on February 2, with pre-orders starting January 19. In its press release, Apple listed some items that will be included with the Vision Pro, including a Dual Loop Band, an Apple Polishing Cloth, an external battery pack, a USB-C power adapter, and more.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band
Here's everything included with the Vision Pro:

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

On the Vision Pro product page, Apple says the Dual Loop Band features "a pair of adjustable upper and lower straps for a personalized fit."

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band
Apple also confirmed that the Vision Pro's base storage capacity will be 256GB. It's unclear if higher storage configurations will be available.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

thingstoponder Avatar
thingstoponder
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am

256gb. For $3499. I can’t. I just cannot. I get that this isn’t priced for a bloke like me but they couldn’t spring for 512 at least????
We have no idea what the storage requirements will be. Like the Apple TV with 128 is way overkill.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am
256gb. For $3499. I can’t. I just cannot. I get that this isn’t priced for a bloke like me but they couldn’t spring for 512 at least????
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
29 minutes ago at 06:32 am
No event?
For a product this hyped up and awaited… no pre-release event?


No event means nothing to show off
Unfortunately this is what I also suspect.
What we saw on June 5th is all that there is.

I think if there had been improvements — or even a few apps that would really make me as a fence sitter itch to go out and buy, they would be demonstrating it.

The lack of an event… is… disconcerting.

[S]I cannot imagine the original iPhone release without a reveal event.[/S]

They may surprise us and hold a spectacular event. ??‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigboy29 Avatar
bigboy29
21 minutes ago at 06:39 am
Wow; the inclusion of polishing cloth is a nice bonus! Thanks, Apple!

/s
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iOS Geek Avatar
iOS Geek
25 minutes ago at 06:36 am

Unfortunately this is what I also suspect.
What we saw on June 5th is all that there is.

I think if there had been improvements — or even a few apps that would really make me as a fence sitter itch to go out and buy, they would be demonstrating it.

The lack of an event… is… disconcerting.

I cannot imagine the original iPhone release without a reveal event.

They may surprise us and hold a spectacular event. ??‍♂️
Agreed. I could see the lack of an event being a potentially swaying factor for anyone who is sitting on the fence. In terms of showing people why they NEED this (or should at least want one)...not having an event is a missed opportunity.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
filmantopia Avatar
filmantopia
23 minutes ago at 06:38 am

I think the market will be very weak for the first gen, especially with the high price tag for a very niche product.
They will literally sell as many as they can make.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Starts Sending 'Batterygate' Settlement Payments to iPhone Users

Saturday January 6, 2024 7:54 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Read Full Article236 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Card Savings Account Receives Another Rate Increase

Thursday January 4, 2024 7:07 pm PST by
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account's APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account's APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple's rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Perspective Feature

Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

Thursday January 4, 2024 1:05 pm PST by
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Read Full Article195 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Some iPhone Users Receiving $92 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 7, 2024 7:49 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday January 2, 2024 8:07 am PST by
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Here's What's New in iOS 17.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Thursday January 4, 2024 7:13 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since last month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier...
Read Full Article