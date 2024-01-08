Apple Vision Pro Ships With Dual Loop Band and More, Starts With 256GB of Storage

Apple today announced that its Vision Pro headset will launch in the U.S. on February 2, with pre-orders starting January 19. In its press release, Apple listed some items that will be included with the Vision Pro, including a Dual Loop Band, an Apple Polishing Cloth, an external battery pack, a USB-C power adapter, and more.



Here's everything included with the Vision Pro:

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

On the Vision Pro product page, Apple says the Dual Loop Band features "a pair of adjustable upper and lower straps for a personalized fit."



Apple also confirmed that the Vision Pro's base storage capacity will be 256GB. It's unclear if higher storage configurations will be available.