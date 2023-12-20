Tetraprism Telephoto Lens to be Available on Both iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
Recently, MacRumors has received information indicating that Apple intends to implement the tetraprism telephoto lens on both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024.
Our findings align with claims made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in September, which were recently reiterated. The Elec also published a report earlier this month which makes the same claim about tetraprism availability, albeit with more details.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a tetraprism telephoto camera. The folded glass structure within it uses a tetraprism design which repeatedly reflects light, allowing for up to 5x optical zoom, up from 3x on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
This year, the iPhone 15 Pro was released without the new-and-improved tetraprism telephoto camera, likely due to spatial constraints. The components necessary for the tetraprism camera occupy significantly more space than the telephoto camera currently found on the iPhone 15 Pro, and consequently would not fit in the smaller 6.1” device.
With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple intends to increase the overall size of the devices, with the displays of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max measuring roughly 6.3" and 6.9", respectively. The increased device sizes would provide ample room for the new tetraprism telephoto camera, and internal documentation seen by MacRumors corroborates this change.
Internal documentation detailing the camera module design for the iPhone 16 Pro reveals that the module bears significant resemblance to the module used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. At a glance, the area containing the tetraprism components can be easily identified.
It is important to consider that the information provided here constitutes pre-production information and may not reflect the hardware found on final mass production units. The iPhone 16 Pro is still many months away and changes are always possible.
For more details on what to expect, check out our rumor roundup page for the iPhone 16 Pro.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Top Rated Comments
I much prefer the smaller sized screen over the max version so I’m glad that there’s a possibility that the only differentiating factor in the iPhone 16 Pro model phones will be the screen size and not the camera features