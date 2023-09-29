iPhone 16 and 16 Pro: Preliminary Weights and Dimensions

MacRumors has obtained preliminary information on the weights and dimensions planned for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max. The information corroborates previous reports suggesting that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and 16 Pro Max will feature larger displays.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Current information suggests that the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus will maintain the same dimensions as the current iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, with the only difference being an increase in weight of around 2 grams for both models – 173g for the ‌iPhone 16‌, and 203g for ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will be available in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as their predecessors.

Regardless of the dimensions, however, the base model ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus are expected to feature a redesigned camera bump, with a vertical camera arrangement similar to the iPhone 12. They are also likely to include a capacitive Action button and potentially even an all-new capacitive "Capture Button."

In terms of materials, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus should use the same type of aluminum found on the ‌iPhone 15‌ chassis, and will also feature matte back glass. The choice of materials is unlikely to have any significant impact on the weight of the devices, with the increase being a consequence of minor design changes.



iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

The ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature an increase in display size compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. To be more precise, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) panel.

This represents a noticeable increase of 0.2 inches for both models. As a result, the dimensions of the device as a whole will increase. The ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, while also being somewhat wider. Interestingly, the width of both devices appears to align with their respective ‌iPhone‌ 14-series counterparts, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.



iPhone 16 Pro

‌iPhone 16‌ Pro ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 149.6 mm 146.6 mm Width 71.45 mm 70.60 mm Display 6.3" (159.31 mm) 6.1" (155.38 mm) Weight 194 grams 187 grams

iPhone 16 Pro Max

‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 163.0 mm 159.9 mm Width 77.58 mm 76.70 mm Display 6.9" (174.06 mm) 6.7" (169.98 mm) Weight 225 grams 221 grams

As far as materials are concerned, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ are expected to maintain the same Grade 5 Titanium used on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, with the same brushed finish and curved design. Similar to the base model ‌iPhone 16‌, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro is also expected to feature a slightly larger Action Button, and an entirely new capacitive "Capture Button."

It's worth emphasizing that the information presented here is remarkably early. The ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is almost a whole year away, and the design is far from being finalized. While changes throughout development are always possible, significant deviations from the dimensions and weights we've listed are unlikely, and the information we've provided represents our best insight into the overall size of the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup.

For additional details on what to expect, check out our dedicated rumor roundup page for the iPhone 16.

