Apple Stops Signing iOS 17.2, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Apple last night stopped signing the iOS 17.2 update, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that version of iOS going forward. iOS 17.2 is no longer being signed following the December 19 release of iOS 17.2.1, an update that brought bug fixes.



It is not unusual that iOS 17.2 is no longer being signed. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of iOS after new releases in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date and to prevent users from downgrading to older, less secure versions of the ‌iPhone‌ operating system.

The iOS 17.2 update brought the Journal app, spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro models, updates to Messages and Apple Music, and more. Apple did not ever provide details on the bug fixes included in iOS 17.2.1.

Apple is already testing iOS 17.3, an update that is expected to come out later in January.