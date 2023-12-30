Top Stories: Apple Watch Sales Resume, iOS Features Coming in 2024, and More

by

2023 is quickly drawing to close, so it's a traditional time for us to look back at everything that happened in the Apple world over the past year and look forward to what we're expecting to see in 2024.

top stories 30dec2023
While the news and rumor cycle largely slows down at this time of year, the past couple of weeks have been dominated by developments in a patent dispute that saw Apple forced to briefly halt U.S. sales of the latest Apple Watch models before a court paused the ban. Make sure to read on below for the latest developments in this case and more!

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Once Again Available to Purchase From Apple's Online Store

Last week, Apple paused sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. due to a patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing.

apple watch ultra pink
In January, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Apple had infringed on a Masimo patent related to blood oxygen sensing, and it ordered an import and sales ban for Apple Watch models offering the feature. However, Apple appealed the decision in court and was granted a temporary stay, so the ban is lifted and sales have resumed for now.

What to Expect From Apple in 2024: Vision Pro, iPhone 16 Models, Revamped iPad Pro and More

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is expected to be the company's most important product of 2024, but there are many other products to look forward to next year, including the first iPad Pro models with OLED displays, a redesigned Apple Watch, and more.

What to Expect from Apple in 2024 Feature 1
Check out our complete guide to what we're expecting in 2024 to learn more about some of the most interesting devices and updates expected to launch next year.

Apple in 2023: The Biggest Stories and Surprises of the Year

2023 was a relatively iterative year for Apple product releases, but there were still several notable announcements and surprises throughout the year. Apple previewed its upcoming Vision Pro headset, the full-sized HomePod made a comeback, the iPhone finally switched to USB-C, and much more.

Apple in 2023 Feature
This week, we recapped the 10 biggest Apple news stories and surprises of the year.

The MacRumors Show: 2023 Year in Review

On the final episode of the year for The MacRumors Show podcast, hosts Dan Barbera and Hartley Charlton took a look back at Apple's year, which included a number of product launches and software updates.

The MacRumors Show 2023 Year In Review Thumb
Last week's episode saw Dan and Hartley answer listener questions about Apple heading into 2024. Topics discussed include the Vision Pro, upcoming iPad models, app sideloading in the EU, and more.

The MacRumors Show now has its own YouTube channel, and you can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcast platform.

New iOS Features Coming in 2024 for Messages, Apple Music, and More

2024 is just a few days away, and there are many iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year.

iPhone 15 General Feature Black
In a recent article, we listed eight new iOS features that are expected to launch on iPhones next year, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, RCS support in the Messages app, generative AI functionality for Siri, and more.

Kuo: Vision Pro Likely to Launch by Early February

Apple will likely begin selling the Vision Pro in the U.S. in late January or early February, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Orange
Apple first announced the Vision Pro at WWDC in June, and said it would launch in the U.S. in early 2024, followed by more countries later in the year. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units, which would make it a low-volume product.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 General Feature Black

New iOS Features Coming in 2024 for Messages, Apple Music, and More

Thursday December 28, 2023 7:30 am PST by
2024 is just a few days away, and there are many iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the U.S., RCS ...
Read Full Article39 comments
anker new gold

Anker's End-of-the-Year Sale Has Low Prices on Power Banks, USB-C Chargers, and More

Friday December 29, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Anker is sending off 2023 with a sale on its most popular charging accessories of the year, including portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible devices, USB-C cables, and more. Anker is also throwing in a surprise gift on orders over $100 through January 8, 2024. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article10 comments
iPhone 17 Five Features Header

iPhone 17: Five Features Apple Plans to Save for 2025

Thursday December 28, 2023 2:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article80 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
Mac Gaming

Apple Discusses Push Towards High-End Mac Gaming in New Interview

Thursday December 28, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Inverse's Raymond Wong today published an in-depth overview of Apple's increasing push towards high-end gaming on the Mac. The story includes commentary from Apple marketing managers Gordon Keppel and Leland Martin. One of the biggest reasons that gaming has improved on the Mac in recent years is the switch from Intel processors to Apple silicon, resulting in MacBooks providing...
Read Full Article273 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2024 With These Changes

Friday December 29, 2023 9:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Heading into the new year, we have recapped rumored features and changes for the device below. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Available in Apple Stores Starting Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Wednesday December 27, 2023 2:28 pm PST by
Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back in some of Apple's retail stores in the United States today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Select stores will have availability today, while all stores will have the Apple Watch models back in stock by December 30. Online sales of the devices are set to resume tomorrow by 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple is able to begin selling ...
Read Full Article70 comments