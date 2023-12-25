Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule.
Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units.
I wonder if it's really going to be an M2 chip inside ? Or M3 ?