Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February

by

Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Vision Pro Person
In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule.

Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units.

Happy Holidays!

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

ScottishDuck Avatar
ScottishDuck
20 minutes ago at 05:26 am
This seems hard to believe. I feel like that’s a very short amount of time to have consumers clear on what this product is and why they need it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diddl14 Avatar
diddl14
4 minutes ago at 05:42 am
With the Watch of the shelfs, they quickly need something new.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
4 minutes ago at 05:42 am

500,000 times $3,499 is just $1.7495 billion. Not a big thing by Apple standards. Far away from being the "next iPhone".
The first iPhone didn't sell all that well by the way. It'll take a 2nd or 3rd gen, a cheaper model, and a bit of social proofing.

I wonder if it's really going to be an M2 chip inside ? Or M3 ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

siri symbol iphone

Apple Develops Breakthrough Method for Running LLMs on iPhones

Thursday December 21, 2023 2:26 am PST by
Apple GPT in your pocket? It could be a reality sooner than you think. Apple AI researchers say they have made a key breakthrough in deploying large language models (LLMs) on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory by inventing an innovative flash memory utilization technique. LLMs and Memory Constraints LLM-based chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are incredibly data and...
Read Full Article137 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Apple's Infinite Loop Store Permanently Closing Next Month

Thursday December 21, 2023 1:03 pm PST by
Apple today confirmed that it will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop retail store in Cupertino, California on January 20. Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters between the mid-1990s and 2017, when its current Apple Park headquarters opened a few miles away. Apple will be offering all employees at the store the opportunity to continue working with the company. A source informed...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2024 Feature

Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2024

Friday December 22, 2023 3:06 pm PST by
2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Apple, with the company set to enter a new product category for the first time since 2015. We're counting on the Vision Pro headset, new iPads, an impressive new Apple Watch, and so much more. Below, we've highlighted the top five most interesting Apple product updates that are set to come out in 2024. AirPods 4 New AirPods coming in 2024 will ...
Read Full Article130 comments
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Adds New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Tuesday December 19, 2023 8:15 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Read Full Article
Beeper Mini Feature

Department of Justice and FTC Looking Into Beeper iMessage Controversy

Friday December 22, 2023 6:35 am PST by
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are intensifying their investigations into Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices following the recent blocking of the iMessage for Android app Beeper Mini, the New York Times reports. Following calls from a bipartisan group of senators for a DOJ investigation into the matter, Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky...
Read Full Article267 comments
next generation carplay multi display

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching in 2024 With These 5 New Features

Friday December 22, 2023 8:44 am PST by
Aston Martin and Porsche recently previewed the first vehicle interiors with Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience. Aston Martin confirmed that it will release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including a new model of its high-end DB12 sports car. Porsche has yet to share a timeframe or specific details about its own plans. Apple first previewed the...
Read Full Article