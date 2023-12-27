Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court
The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States.
Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit today accepted an interim stay while the court reviews Apple's request for a full stay for the length of the appeal, effectively pausing the ban on Apple Watch imports for a brief period.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) now has until January 10 to file its response to Apple's request for a full stay while the appeal plays out. The ITC initiated proceedings against Apple after Masimo accuses Apple of hiring away its employees to steal technology related to blood oxygen monitoring in the Apple Watch.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units. Apple first announced the Vision...
Apple's iPhones include several headline camera features that are worth using, such as Portrait Mode and Photographic Styles. But if all you want to use is the standard photo mode, there are still several tools and settings that can improve the composition of your pictures and help you capture the perfect shot using more traditional techniques. Whether you are the owner of a new iPhone or a...
Over the holiday season, capturing photos and videos of the festivities with family and friends is an important activity for many. The iPhone has a suite of camera features that can significantly elevate the quality and creativity of your holiday photos and videos. It's easy to forget about many of the individual camera features the iPhone has to offer, and many capabilities go unused by...
Apple today shared a short iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel that highlights the device's long-lasting battery life. In the video, an electrical outlet becomes sentient and sings the song "Way Too Long" by rapper Doe Boy. The outlet is sad that the iPhone 15 Plus lasts so long between charges, resulting in the device being plugged in less often. Apple's tech specs say the iPhone 15 ...
2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Apple, with the company set to enter a new product category for the first time since 2015. We're counting on the Vision Pro headset, new iPads, an impressive new Apple Watch, and so much more. Below, we've highlighted the top five most interesting Apple product updates that are set to come out in 2024. AirPods 4 New AirPods coming in 2024 will ...
Top Rated Comments