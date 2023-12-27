Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court

by

The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States.

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit today accepted an interim stay while the court reviews Apple's request for a full stay for the length of the appeal, effectively pausing the ban on Apple Watch imports for a brief period.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) now has until January 10 to file its response to Apple's request for a full stay while the appeal plays out. The ITC initiated proceedings against Apple after Masimo accuses Apple of hiring away its employees to steal technology related to blood oxygen monitoring in the Apple Watch.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Motionblurrr Avatar
Motionblurrr
53 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Most people think this is a bad look but this just makes those watches even more desirable. Apple is so OP lol
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
55 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Ridiculous process. Pay up, Apple.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
50 minutes ago at 08:56 am

Can anyone explain why this case was only heard after the ban came into effect?

Surely it would have been better before sales were disrupted?
My guess is Apple could not file an appeal until the President formally declined to strike down the import ban by 25 December. So they had to wait until at least the 26th to file (assuming the Court was open for business on that day).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trusso Avatar
trusso
35 minutes ago at 09:10 am

Glad they won the appeal. If this import ban is allowed to stand, then all Android phones should have been pulled from the shelves years ago.
They didn't win any appeal. This is a temporary stay. Totally different.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
56 minutes ago at 08:49 am
The plot thickens. This whole thing is wild.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
48 minutes ago at 08:58 am

i'm buying one and not opening, it will be a collector's item..

Damn you, US Appeals Court. You ruined Bigkool2inSC's and others' plan to turn Apple Watch into a collector's item. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

