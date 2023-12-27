Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court

The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States.



Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit today accepted an interim stay while the court reviews Apple's request for a full stay for the length of the appeal, effectively pausing the ban on Apple Watch imports for a brief period.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) now has until January 10 to file its response to Apple's request for a full stay while the appeal plays out. The ITC initiated proceedings against Apple after Masimo accuses Apple of hiring away its employees to steal technology related to blood oxygen monitoring in the Apple Watch.