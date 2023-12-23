Top Stories: Apple Watch Sales Ban, Next-Generation CarPlay Preview, and More

by

2023 is rapidly drawing to a close with the holiday season, but that certainly doesn't mean there hasn't been any major Apple news over the past week.

top stories 23dec2023
The week's biggest news was Apple's move to halt sales of its flagship Apple Watch models over a patent dispute, while Apple also squeaked in under the wire to tease the first implementation of next-generation CarPlay from a couple of car manufacturers before the end of the year. Other news and rumors this week involved an iOS 17.2.1 bug fix update, rumors about the iPhone 16 and "Apple Watch X," and more, so read on below for all the details!

Apple Pauses Sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in U.S. Due to Patent Dispute

Following an announcement earlier this week, Apple has "paused" online sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo, which has accused Apple of copying its blood oxygen sensing functionality. Sales in Apple's U.S. retail stores will cease after December 24, and Apple will be unable to perform out-of-warranty hardware repairs on many recent Apple Watch models.

apple watch sales banned
In October, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered a ban on some Apple Watch imports into the U.S. after finding that Apple violated Masimo's patents related to non-invasive blood oxygen sensing. U.S. President Joe Biden has until December 25 to review the order, but presidential vetoes of ITC import bans have historically been rare.

Apple is reportedly working on software changes to address the alleged patent infringement, but Masimo believes that the Apple Watch's hardware design will have to change to become compliant.

Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone

Apple this week released a minor iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone with "important bug fixes."

iOS 17
Unlike in the U.S., the release notes for iOS 17.2.1 in China and Japan indicate that the update also "addresses an issue that can cause the battery to drain faster under certain conditions."

iOS 17.3 remains in beta, and has two significant new features so far, including Stolen Device Protection and collaborative Apple Music playlists.

First Vehicles With Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Previewed

Aston Martin and Porsche this week previewed the first vehicle dashboards with support for Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience, which is expected to be available at some point in 2024.

Next Gen Carplay Thumb 3
Next-generation CarPlay features integration with the instrument cluster and climate controls, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets for apps, and more. The interface can be tailored to each specific vehicle model and automaker's brand identity.

Gurman: iPhone 16's Capture Button Will Be for Taking Video

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week confirmed that iPhone 16 models will be equipped with a new dedicated button for recording video.

iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump
MacRumors was first to report that iPhone 16 models would feature a so-called "Capture Button," which is expected to be positioned below the power button on the right side of the iPhones. This will require the mmWave 5G antenna window to be relocated on U.S. models.

Beeper Mini Says Jailbroken iPhone Solution is Final Effort

Beeper promises that its cat-and-mouse game with Apple over iMessage is ending.

Beeper Mini Broken By Apple Feature
Beeper announced that its plan to let Android users use a jailbroken iPhone to register a phone number with iMessage will be its final attempt at maintaining its Beeper Mini service, which is designed to let Android users use iMessage without using an iPhone as their primary smartphone. Apple has made efforts to prevent the service from working.

Your Apple Watch Bands May Not Work With Next Year's Model

Next-generation Apple Watch models will feature a completely redesigned band connector, rendering them incompatible with all current bands, according to an Apple leaker known as "Kosutami."

apple watch series 8 digital crown
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that the upcoming "Apple Watch X" could feature a different way to attach bands to the device. Apple has allegedly considered a magnetic band attachment system.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

siri symbol iphone

Apple Develops Breakthrough Method for Running LLMs on iPhones

Thursday December 21, 2023 2:26 am PST by
Apple GPT in your pocket? It could be a reality sooner than you think. Apple AI researchers say they have made a key breakthrough in deploying large language models (LLMs) on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory by inventing an innovative flash memory utilization technique. LLMs and Memory Constraints LLM-based chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are incredibly data and...
Read Full Article133 comments
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Adds New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Tuesday December 19, 2023 8:15 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Read Full Article
next generation carplay multi display

First Vehicles With Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Announced Ahead of 2024 Launch

Wednesday December 20, 2023 9:57 am PST by
Aston Martin and Porsche today previewed the first vehicle dashboards with support for Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience, which launches in 2024, according to a Car and Driver report spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Aston Martin confirmed that it will release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including an updated DB12 sports car, but it's unclear exactly...
Read Full Article195 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Apple's Infinite Loop Store Permanently Closing Next Month

Thursday December 21, 2023 1:03 pm PST by
Apple today confirmed that it will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop retail store in Cupertino, California on January 20. Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters between the mid-1990s and 2017, when its current Apple Park headquarters opened a few miles away. Apple will be offering all employees at the store the opportunity to continue working with the company. A source informed...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple watch ultra 1 image

Masimo CEO on Looming Apple Watch Ban: 'These Guys Have Been Caught With Their Hands in the Cookie Jar'

Tuesday December 19, 2023 12:16 pm PST by
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Read Full Article197 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2.1 Release Notes Mention Battery Drain Fix in Some Countries

Wednesday December 20, 2023 9:31 am PST by
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.2.1 for the iPhone, and the update supposedly improves battery life in at least some countries. In the U.S. and most other countries, the iOS 17.2.1 release notes only mention "important bug fixes," and do not provide any specific details. In China and Japan, however, the notes also indicate that the update "addresses an issue that can cause the battery to...
Read Full Article37 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Tuesday December 19, 2023 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article