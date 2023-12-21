Apple Won't Be Able to Repair Out-of-Warranty Apple Watches Due to Import Ban

by

When the Apple Watch import ban goes into effect after December 25, 2023, Apple will not be able to repair out-of-warranty Apple Watch models in the United States. Apple Watch repairs typically involve replacing a broken unit with a new model rather than fixing an individual component, and replacement devices will not be available.

apple watch ultra yellow
Apple shared the news with retail employees in a memo that was sent out this week. Portions of the memo were seen by MacRumors, and it was also shared by Bloomberg. Apple is set to stop all U.S. online sales of the Apple Watch in just a few hours, with in-store sales to cease after December 24.

"Product replacement (CRU) programs aren't available in the United States for the watches below: Apple Watch Series 6 or later, Apple Watch Ultra or later," reads the memo.

Apple cannot provide replacements for any out-of-warranty Apple Watch with a blood oxygen sensor, which includes the Apple Watch Series 6 and later and the original Apple Watch Ultra. Customers who damage their Apple Watch will need to wait on repairs until hardware replacements are available again. Software-based repairs will remain available.

Apple Watch models that are under warranty are allowed to be replaced. This includes both the standard one-year warranty for new devices and devices protected through an extended AppleCare warranty.

Customers will not be able to exchange an Apple Watch after the ban comes into effect, but accessories like bands can be replaced and returns will be accepted.

The United States International Trade Commission is putting a stop to imports of Apple Watches with blood oxygen sensing technology, which means Apple cannot bring them to the United States from overseas where they are manufactured. The ITC in October said that Apple infringed on blood oxygen patents owned by medical device company Masimo, and set the ban for December 25.

Apple could avoid a pause in sales if the White House steps in and vetoes the ban, but that has not happened as of yet. The White House has until December 25 to make a decision.

Other options include settling the dispute with Masimo, which would involve Apple having to pay Masimo to license the patent technology, or removing the infringing technology. Apple is working on a software fix for the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensing algorithm that it believes will be sufficient to get the Apple Watch back on store shelves.

While Apple has to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch SE will remain available. Third-party retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will also be able to continue sales of all Apple Watch models while supplies last.

Tags: ITC, Apple Store

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone

Monday December 18, 2023 7:30 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Read Full Article64 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Tuesday December 19, 2023 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Read Full Article128 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Pausing Sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in U.S. Due to Patent Dispute

Monday December 18, 2023 6:10 am PST by
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Read Full Article314 comments
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Adds New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Tuesday December 19, 2023 8:15 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Read Full Article
AirPods Fourth Generation Feature Purple Triad

AirPods 4 to Get New Design, Updated Case, and Active Noise Cancellation

Sunday December 17, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple watch ultra 1 image

Masimo CEO on Looming Apple Watch Ban: 'These Guys Have Been Caught With Their Hands in the Cookie Jar'

Tuesday December 19, 2023 12:16 pm PST by
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Read Full Article189 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Working on Software Fix to Avoid U.S. Apple Watch Import Ban

Monday December 18, 2023 4:23 pm PST by
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Read Full Article231 comments
siri symbol iphone

Apple Develops Breakthrough Method for Running LLMs on iPhones

Thursday December 21, 2023 2:26 am PST by
Apple GPT in your pocket? It could be a reality sooner than you think. Apple AI researchers say they have made a key breakthrough in deploying large language models (LLMs) on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory by inventing an innovative flash memory utilization technique. LLMs and Memory Constraints LLM-based chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are incredibly data and...
Read Full Article91 comments