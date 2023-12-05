Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 10.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth watchOS 10.2 beta.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.2‌ update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌watchOS 10‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌‌watchOS 10‌‌ can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

watchOS 10.2 adds support accessing Health app data using Siri, though this feature is limited to the newest Apple Watches. The update also reintroduces an option to change watch faces by swiping left and right, along with a handful of other new features. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

watchOS 10.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: - Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

- Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on - Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

- Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

- Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

- Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

- Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

Apple is expected to release watchOS 10.2 to the public next week.