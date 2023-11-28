Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 17.2 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 17.2 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming two weeks after the release of the third tvOS 17.2 beta.

Apple TV 2022 Feature Blue
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.2 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on bug fixes and smaller improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes, but tvOS 17.2 introduces an overhauled ‌Apple TV‌ app.

The app now includes a sidebar that houses content from both Apple's services and streaming services that integrate with the tvOS Watch Now feature. There are dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, ‌Apple TV+‌, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library at the top of the sidebar, along with dedicated sections for streaming services like ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Hulu, ESPN, Discovery, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.

You can click into each streaming service to see content that's available specifically on that service, and there's also a new My TV section that replaces "My Channels."

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

TallGuyGT Avatar
TallGuyGT
32 minutes ago at 10:44 am

Right now, I am likely going to pass on 17.2 as I have heard some not so good things about the new sidebar from beta users in other forums. So that means I've stopped updating my Apple Watch series 7 (sticking with OS9) and tvOS 17.0.
Count me as not a fan of the sidebar, at least as currently implemented. Seems to add extra clicks without adding much value. Hopefully they refine it and make it feel more organic and less like an unnecessary add-on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
srbNYC Avatar
srbNYC
31 minutes ago at 10:45 am
Sidebar feels like yet another solution in search of a problem.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article155 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's Apple Watch

Friday November 24, 2023 3:46 am PST by
With all the discounted deals on Apple tech currently available, you might be thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time. But if your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until next year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already ...
Read Full Article42 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

40+ Apple Black Friday Deals Still Available for AirPods, iPhone, iPad and More

Friday November 24, 2023 5:01 am PST by
Black Friday 2023 has officially ended, but we're still tracking some of the best deals of the year on Apple products like AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in this article we're...
Read Full Article
Cyber Monday Deals Feature 2022

40+ Apple Cyber Week Deals for AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

Sunday November 26, 2023 9:47 am PST by
Cyber Week has taken the place of Black Friday, and you'll find some of the same deals still around for the next few days, although many from Black Friday have now expired. This includes dozens of record low prices on Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPhone, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article21 comments
ipad mini 2021 youtube

What to Expect From the iPad Mini 7 Later in 2024

Friday November 24, 2023 1:00 pm PST by
Over 800 days have passed since Apple last updated the iPad mini, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide. Fortunately, a new iPad mini is rumored to be released next year, and we have outlined what to expect from the device below. Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021, with new features at the time including a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power...
Read Full Article73 comments