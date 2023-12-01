Apple Highlights Partnership With (RED) For World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day today, Apple highlighted its long-standing partnership with (RED), which has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars since 2006, and is promoting (PRODUCT)RED versions of a range of products.



PRODUCT(RED) products include Apple Watch Series 9, iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE, and accessories, including the Silicone Case with MagSafe for the entire ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ lineups. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to combat AIDS and COVID-19.

This year, Apple is also donating all proceeds from in-app purchases for three games — MONOPOLY GO!, Gardenscapes, and EA Sports FC Mobile — to the Global Fund, including playful avatars, cool shields, and star soccer players. From the press release:



Today through December 4, all proceeds from exclusive in‑app purchases in three popular games on the App Store will be donated to the Global Fund. Order Apple Watch Series 9 (PRODUCT)RED by December 21 to gift in time for the holidays.

Additionally, now through December 8, Apple says it will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an ‌Apple Store‌ location.

To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV and AIDS, hundreds of ‌‌Apple Store‌‌ retail locations are marking the day with new window and product displays. The company is also spotlighting ways for customers to learn about AIDS in the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, and Apple TV app.