Google Drive for iPhone Gains Document Scanner Feature

Google Drive for iPhone and iPad has been updated to finally include the document scanning feature that has featured in the Android version of the app for almost a decade.
Rolling out over the next three days, the scanning feature can be accessed via the app's camera icon. The scanner detects the edges of a document in the viewfinder, aligns things properly, and removes all glare and tilt to achieve a clean scan ready for uploading.
Multiple pages can be scanned in a session, users can crop scans if needed, and users residing in the U.S. can receive relevant title suggestions based on machine learning, according to Google. Apple has included a similar scanning feature in its stock Notes app since 2017.
On Tuesday, Google Drive users were warned not to disconnect their account within the Google Drive for desktop app, after a spate of reports of files going missing from the cloud service. Google is still investigating the issue.
