iFixit Urges FTC to Establish Stronger Right to Repair Rules

by

Popular repair site iFixit today sent a petition to the United States Federal Trade Commission calling for new Right to Repair rules that would protect consumer interests.

Apple Self Service Repair Program iPhone
iFixit's petition calls attention to some of the "blocks" that manufacturers have put in place that prevent customers and independent repair shops from repairing their electronics, such as proprietary screws or repairs that require software authentication, which is a method that Apple employs. iFixit wants the FTC to consider the following rules:

  • Consumable components should be replaceable and readily available throughout a product's usable lifespan.
  • Components that commonly break should be replaceable and readily available as repair parts.
  • Consumers should be able to choose to take damaged products to a repair shop of their choice, or perform a repair themselves.
  • When a manufacturer discontinues support for a product, its key functions should remain intact, and an independent repair shop should be able to continue to perform repairs.
  • Identical components from two identical devices should be interchangeable without manufacturer intervention. (This is not the case with Apple devices).
  • Independent repair shops should not be required to report customers' personally identifiable information to the manufacturer.

In France, Right to Repair laws require manufacturers to provide a device repairability score that gives context on how difficult or easy it is to repair, and iFixit says that the FTC should adopt a similar policy in the United States.

"Consider this a request for the FTC to stretch its arm out," reads iFixit's blog post on the petition. The site acknowledges that developing and enforcing any kind of rule could take years, but it is hopeful that the FTC will consider the request.

Apple in August supported California's Right to Repair law, drawing praise from iFixit, but there is no equivalent federal right to repair mandate at this time. Apple in October endorsed a push for nationwide Right to Repair law that "balances repairability with product integrity, usability, and physical safety."

Apple was supportive of California's law in particular because it requires parts to be sourced from the manufacturer, and it does not allow for parts from third-party sources. Notably, California's law does not have some of the specific provisions that iFixit is proposing, such the option to swap components from two identical devices or the option to conduct repairs without tying components to a device's IMEI.

While iFixit has lauded Apple for backing California's Right to Repair law, the site in September lowered the iPhone 14's repairability score from a 7/10 to a 4/10 because of the way that Apple ties repair components to a specific device by requiring validation.

Tags: iFixit, Right to Repair

Top Rated Comments

YKApple Avatar
YKApple
40 minutes ago at 05:05 pm
iFixit… we owe it all to them. Their guides, kits, and materials are lifesavers.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eicca Avatar
eicca
31 minutes ago at 05:14 pm

lol always complaining, even after Apple pushes for right to repair themselves.

go ahead, add more and more regulation and see what happens to the price tag. I'm sure it'll make everything cheaper, right?

what a bunch of dumb ****ers. ifixit still mad apple banned them from the App Store probably
What if I told you engineers could engineer a device that was fixable without sacrificing any of its great attributes for the same price?

THAT'S LITERALLY THEIR JOB.

These arguments against repairability are getting so old. There's not a single one that holds any water.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
53 minutes ago at 04:53 pm
finally! good to see they taking this in this matter!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
39 minutes ago at 05:07 pm

iFixit… we owe it all to them. Their guides, kits, and materials are lifesavers.
Ifixit are awesome.. their guides and tools plus supplies etc
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
39 minutes ago at 05:06 pm
Compare a Macintosh LCII to todays mac mini or iMac and the repairability and disassembly ease are night and day. Its shocking how easy it is to disassemble an old macintosh! You could have the logic board out in 2 minutes. Todays Mac Mini is a horrible device for repairs and upgrading it is out the question.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
34 minutes ago at 05:12 pm

lol always complaining, even after Apple pushes for right to repair themselves.

go ahead, add more and more regulation and see what happens to the price tag. I'm sure it'll make everything cheaper, right?

what a bunch of dumb ****ers. ifixit still mad apple banned them from the App Store probably
So don’t do anything and Apple will screw us.

Require companies to allow people to repair their own devices and Apple will screw us.


Stop. Defending. Daddy. Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday November 8, 2023 4:39 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

iPhone App Sideloading Coming to Users in the EU in First Half of 2024

Monday November 13, 2023 2:00 am PST by
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Read Full Article670 comments
maxresdefault

Performance Comparison: M3 Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Monday November 13, 2023 1:41 pm PST by
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

AI-Infused iOS 18 Lauded as 'Ambitious and Compelling' by Apple Execs

Monday November 13, 2023 6:06 am PST by
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Read Full Article177 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Likely to Use Modified iPhone 14 Chassis

Thursday November 9, 2023 3:32 pm PST by
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Read Full Article172 comments
Hero0008

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Black Friday Sales Introduce Big Discounts on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

Friday November 10, 2023 11:29 am PST by
We're just two weeks away from Black Friday, and Apple deals are in full swing right now. We're tracking the year's best prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods 2, HomePod, HomePod mini, and more in our recap of the week's best deals. For a more in-depth look at the current best Black Friday deals, check out our post on early Black Friday Apple deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner...
Read Full Article8 comments
iPad Air 12

Kuo: Larger 12.9-inch iPad Air Coming Early 2024 Amid Lineup Refresh

Sunday November 12, 2023 2:50 am PST by
Apple will add a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air to an entirely refreshed iPad lineup coming next year, with two iPad Air models taking priority in Apple's launch roadmap, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his e-in-2024-650a5fc9bbee">latest outlook, Kuo predicts that Apple will compensate for this year's lack of movement in its iPad lineup by updating all existing models, starting...
Read Full Article235 comments