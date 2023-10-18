PSA: iOS 17.1 Doesn't Fix Nighttime iPhone Shutdown Bug

by

The iOS 17.1 update that is expected to be released to the public next week does not appear to address an issue that is causing some iPhone models to turn off sporadically at night, interrupting alarms, silencing notifications, and otherwise disrupting nighttime ‌iPhone‌ usage.

iphone shutdown issue
On devices running iOS 17.1, we here at MacRumors have continued to experience problems, and there are also continued reports about the issue on the MacRumors forums, both from those running iOS 17.0.3 and those running iOS 17.1.

If your ‌iPhone‌ opens to the passcode screen in the morning, or if an alarm fails to go off at the correct time, it's likely you have been impacted by this bug. In some cases, the ‌iPhone‌ merely reboots, but in other cases, it turns off for several hours. The shutdown bug appears to impact multiple ‌iPhone‌ models, though many of the complaints have been from iPhone 15 users.

You can tell if your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ turned off at night by opening up the Settings app, navigating to Battery, and checking the charging status over the past 24 hours. If there's a gap, the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ was turned off for a period of time.

There is no word on when this issue might be fixed, and Apple has yet to comment.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
7 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
iPhones shutting off at night is a feature, not a bug. Most people are sleeping at night. The iPhone shutting off at night helps save energy. That's better for the environment. Just another way Apple's helping with the environment and reducing our carbon footprint.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
3 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
Please Apple: how about a Snow Leopard year or even TWO: bug fixes & refinements instead of glitz & gimmicks? iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS please! Take that time to revive "just works" again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
