PSA: iOS 17.1 Doesn't Fix Nighttime iPhone Shutdown Bug
The iOS 17.1 update that is expected to be released to the public next week does not appear to address an issue that is causing some iPhone models to turn off sporadically at night, interrupting alarms, silencing notifications, and otherwise disrupting nighttime iPhone usage.
On devices running iOS 17.1, we here at MacRumors have continued to experience problems, and there are also continued reports about the issue on the MacRumors forums, both from those running iOS 17.0.3 and those running iOS 17.1.
If your iPhone opens to the passcode screen in the morning, or if an alarm fails to go off at the correct time, it's likely you have been impacted by this bug. In some cases, the iPhone merely reboots, but in other cases, it turns off for several hours. The shutdown bug appears to impact multiple iPhone models, though many of the complaints have been from iPhone 15 users.
You can tell if your iPhone turned off at night by opening up the Settings app, navigating to Battery, and checking the charging status over the past 24 hours. If there's a gap, the iPhone was turned off for a period of time.
There is no word on when this issue might be fixed, and Apple has yet to comment.
Popular Stories
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Top Rated Comments