PSA: iOS 17.1 Doesn't Fix Nighttime iPhone Shutdown Bug

The iOS 17.1 update that is expected to be released to the public next week does not appear to address an issue that is causing some iPhone models to turn off sporadically at night, interrupting alarms, silencing notifications, and otherwise disrupting nighttime ‌iPhone‌ usage.



On devices running iOS 17.1, we here at MacRumors have continued to experience problems, and there are also continued reports about the issue on the MacRumors forums, both from those running iOS 17.0.3 and those running iOS 17.1.

If your ‌iPhone‌ opens to the passcode screen in the morning, or if an alarm fails to go off at the correct time, it's likely you have been impacted by this bug. In some cases, the ‌iPhone‌ merely reboots, but in other cases, it turns off for several hours. The shutdown bug appears to impact multiple ‌iPhone‌ models, though many of the complaints have been from iPhone 15 users.

You can tell if your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ turned off at night by opening up the Settings app, navigating to Battery, and checking the charging status over the past 24 hours. If there's a gap, the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ was turned off for a period of time.

There is no word on when this issue might be fixed, and Apple has yet to comment.