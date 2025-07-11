MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 16 From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's iPhone 16 models. If you're not familiar with GRID Studio, it's a company that takes old, discarded Apple products and turns them into art for Apple fans.

GRID Studio is hosting a sale this week, and there are special discounts on the iPhone 2G and the ‌iPhone‌ 5 pieces, along with a 15 percent discount on everything else. Just enter the promo code PD15 when checking out to get the deal.

The GRID 2G is available for $299, which is $100 off the regular $399 price. The GRID 2G is one of the most popular devices that GRID Studio sells, because it showcases the first ‌iPhone‌ that Apple made. It highlights all of the components that were in the original 2007 ‌iPhone‌, including the curved shell, power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, and ear piece.

The Grid 5 is available for just $109 this week, down from $169. It features the 2012 ‌iPhone‌ 5, which was the first ‌iPhone‌ that was developed under Apple CEO Tim Cook and the last ‌iPhone‌ that Apple CEO Steve Jobs was involved with. The ‌iPhone‌ 5 is an important part of Apple's history because it included a taller 4-inch display, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ to use the Lightning port rather than the 30-pin port.

GRID Studio has a whole range of deconstructed Apple devices, and each one includes all of the components artfully displayed and labeled. A sleek black frame completes the look, and there are interesting details included about each component.

We have a 128GB ‌iPhone 16‌ to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


GRID Studio Giveaway

The contest will run from today (July 11) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 18. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 18 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

