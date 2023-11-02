Apple Reports 4Q 2023 Results: $23B Profit on $89.5B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, which corresponds to the third calendar quarter of the year.
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $89.5 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.0 billion, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $90.1 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.7 billion, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 45.2 percent, compared to 42.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.24 per share, payable on November 16 to shareholders of record as of November 13.
For the full fiscal year, Apple recorded $383.3 billion in sales and $97.0 billion in net income, down slightly from $394.3 billion in sales and $99.8 billion in net income for fiscal 2022.
"Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030."
As has been the case for over three years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in December.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q4 2023 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
KEY POINTS
* Apple now has $162.1 billion in cash on hand, which is less than the $166.5 billion it had last quarter.
* The company regularly maintains one of the largest cash piles in the U.S.
* Apple reported fourth-fiscal quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analyst expectations for sales and earnings per share, but revealed that overall sales fell for the fourth quarter in a row.
Here’s how Apple did, versus LSEG (formerly Refinitiv) consensus expectations:
* EPS: $1.46 per share, versus $1.39 per share expected
* Revenue: $89.50 billion, versus $89.28 billion expected
* iPhone revenue: $43.81 billion, versus $43.81 billion expected
* Mac revenue: $7.61 billion versus $8.63 billion expected
* iPad revenue: $6.44 billion, versus $6.07 billion expected
* Wearables revenue: $9.32 billion, versus $9.43 billion expected
* Services revenue: $22.31 billion, versus $21.35 billion expected
* Gross margin: 45.2% versus 44.5% expected
