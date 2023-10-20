Apple Seeds Second iOS 17.1 Release Candidate for iPhone 15 Models

by

Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few days after Apple seeded the first RC. The second release candidate is limited to iPhone 15 models, and it won't be available for download on other devices.

iOS 17
Registered developers are able to opt into the iOS 17.1 beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 17.1 adds the option to favorite songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more, with favorited content added to the Library and used for suggestions. Favoriting can be done from the Lock Screen using the Now Playing widget, plus when starting a playlist, you'll now see Song Suggestions.

AirDrop transfers can be finished over the internet so close proximity does not need to be maintained, and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 can now use NameDrop with an iPhone running iOS 17.1. On the iPhone 15 Pro, iOS 17.1 ensures you won't activate the Camera or Flashlight in your pocket.

Other new features include a flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island for non ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, and a Wallet feature that lets U.S. Discover card users and those in the UK connect their banks to see balances and transactions. Apple's release notes for the update are below:

AirDrop
- Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy
- New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music
- Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
- New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist
- Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
- Home key support for Matter locks
- Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices
- Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time
- Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call
- Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone
- Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive
- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
- Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

On the iPad, the update also adds support for the new USB-C Apple Pencil.

More information on some of the unmentioned features in iOS 17.1 can be found in our available in our iOS 17.1 features article. iOS 17.1 is expected to launch next week.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

318iphone Avatar
318iphone
11 minutes ago at 11:23 am
.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
7 minutes ago at 11:26 am

if only I could delete the post.
the internet is forever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
8 minutes ago at 11:26 am


Apparently only for 15 series.
showing for me. 15 pro
I wonder if it's because the 15 Pro is part of the 15 series ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
318iphone Avatar
318iphone
7 minutes ago at 11:26 am

15 pro is part of 15 series lmao. nice edit tho.
if only I could delete the post.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
4 minutes ago at 11:30 am
installed :cool: 15 pro max. build 21B77 for whatever that's worth to you all since i know ya'll like your build #'s


No iPadOS…..
or Watch OS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
1 minute ago at 11:32 am
People will complain battery life will suck when it comes out I bet ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature

New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

Tuesday October 17, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Read Full Article526 comments
iphone 15 sizes

iOS 17.1 Fixes iPhone Display Image Retention Issue

Tuesday October 17, 2023 10:44 am PDT by
The iOS 17.1 update that Apple is set to release in the near future addresses an issue that "may cause display image persistence," according to Apple's feature notes for the software. Since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there have been sporadic reports of severe screen burn-in impacting the new devices. There was speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, but...
Read Full Article89 comments
ipad green 2

Leaker Claims New 11th-Generation Low-Cost iPad Will Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 16, 2023 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Read Full Article147 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article110 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Read Full Article105 comments
12 New iOS 17 Features Coming Later This Year Feature 1

These 12 New iOS 17 Features Are Coming Later This Year

Monday October 16, 2023 11:47 am PDT by
iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. The software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them are available right away. Below, we have listed features that Apple says are coming "later this year" in a future update. Journal App An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos,...
Read Full Article
anker snowflakes october

Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories

Monday October 16, 2023 8:44 am PDT by
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
Read Full Article16 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals All-New Button

Wednesday October 18, 2023 8:52 am PDT by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article105 comments