Apple Seeds Second iOS 17.1 Release Candidate for iPhone 15 Models

Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few days after Apple seeded the first RC. The second release candidate is limited to iPhone 15 models, and it won't be available for download on other devices.



Registered developers are able to opt into the iOS 17.1 beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 17.1 adds the option to favorite songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more, with favorited content added to the Library and used for suggestions. Favoriting can be done from the Lock Screen using the Now Playing widget, plus when starting a playlist, you'll now see Song Suggestions.

AirDrop transfers can be finished over the internet so close proximity does not need to be maintained, and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 can now use NameDrop with an iPhone running iOS 17.1. On the iPhone 15 Pro, iOS 17.1 ensures you won't activate the Camera or Flashlight in your pocket.

Other new features include a flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island for non ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, and a Wallet feature that lets U.S. Discover card users and those in the UK connect their banks to see balances and transactions. Apple's release notes for the update are below:



AirDrop

- Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range StandBy

- New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) Music

- Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

- New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist

- Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen

- Home key support for Matter locks

- Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

- Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

- Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

- Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

- Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

- Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

On the iPad, the update also adds support for the new USB-C Apple Pencil.

More information on some of the unmentioned features in iOS 17.1 can be found in our available in our iOS 17.1 features article. iOS 17.1 is expected to launch next week.