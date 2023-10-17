Apple Seeds iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 Release Candidates to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the betas coming one week after Apple released the third betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1.

iOS 17
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 17.1 adds the option to favorite songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more, with favorited content added to the Library and used for suggestions. Favoriting can be done from the Lock Screen using the Now Playing widget, plus when starting a playlist, you'll now see Song Suggestions.

AirDrop transfers can be finished over the internet so close proximity does not need to be maintained, and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 can now use NameDrop with an iPhone running iOS 17.1. On the iPhone 15 Pro, iOS 17.1 ensures you won't activate the Camera or Flashlight in your pocket.

Other new features include a flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island for non ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, and a Wallet feature that lets U.S. Discover card users and those in the UK connect their banks to see balances and transactions. Apple's release notes for the update are below:

AirDrop
- Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy
- New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music
- Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
- New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist
- Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
- Home key support for Matter locks
- Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices
- Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time
- Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call
- Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone
- Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive
- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
- Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

More information is available in our iOS 17.1 features article.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

Hart1583 Avatar
Hart1583
2 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Mine only shows up under public. Weird
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday October 10, 2023 7:23 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
Apple Pencil 2

Report: Apple Pencil 3 With Magnetic Tips Likely to Be Announced Instead of New iPads

Sunday October 15, 2023 2:11 pm PDT by
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Read Full Article128 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 to Launch by October 24

Friday October 13, 2023 10:30 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPad mini and Air Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Announce New iPads This Week, But Gurman Says Release 'Won't Happen This Month'

Sunday October 15, 2023 6:09 am PDT by
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More

Saturday October 14, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article223 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article93 comments