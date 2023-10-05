Apple Vision Pro to Support Screen Mirroring via AirPlay and Other Tidbits
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset will support screen mirroring via AirPlay or FaceTime, according to code found in the beta 4 release of visionOS 1.0.
Code in beta 4 includes the following strings:
- Select a device to mirror content to from your Apple Vision Pro
- Only one activity is available when mirroring or sharing your view through AirPlay or FaceTime.
This suggests that users will be able to mirror their Vision Pro display to an external monitor or TV, or share their view with others through AirPlay or FaceTime. Other headsets like Meta Quest have similar features which can help to reduce the feeling of isolation of the headset user from others.
Reset EyeSight Data
Apple's visionOS 1.0 beta 4 also includes a new option to reset EyeSight data. EyeSight is the feature that displays a user's simulated eyes on the external display of the Apple Vision Pro. The option reads:
- You can reset EyeSight by going to Settings > People Awareness and tapping Reset Personalized EyeSight. This will remove personalized eye details from EyeSight, like your eye shape and measurements, but EyeSight will still use your skin tone where available. After you have reset EyeSight, you can restore it by recapturing your Persona.
Sharing of Persona Data
The code indicates that a user's Persona will be sent to all participants in a FaceTime call in order to allow other participants to view the user's Persona. Apple Vision Pro can generate Personas via machine learning that allow users to share virtual representations of themselves that reflect face and hand movements in real time with others over FaceTime.
- For FaceTime calls on a visionOS device, your Persona will be sent securely to all of the people on the call so they can view your Persona. After a call is completed, your Persona may remain stored encrypted on the other call participants’ devices for up to 30 days. The other call participants will be able to access your Persona only when they are on a call with you.
The code also indicates that Personas, but not the data used to generate them, could be stored on Apple's servers, albeit in a manner that isn't accessible to Apple.
- To create your Persona and personalized EyeSight, Apple Vision Pro cameras capture images and 3D measurements of your face, head, upper body, and facial expressions. The data used to build your Persona and EyeSight do not leave your device. Your Persona may be stored on Apple servers, encrypted in a way that Apple cannot access.
Additional New Alerts
visionOS 1.0 beta 4 also includes the following new alerts:
- Calling unavailable while in Travel Mode
- Brighten your lighting to use your Persona.
- This video has excess motion, and could cause discomfort if expanded.
Apple has stated that Apple Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. in early 2024 before expanding to other countries at later dates.
