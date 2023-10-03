Apple Continues Refining visionOS With Fourth Beta Release
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of visionOS, the software that runs on the upcoming Vision Pro headset. The third beta came out in late August, so it has been more than a month since Apple last released a visionOS update.
Only a limited number of developers have access to Vision Pro at this time, with the headsets used for app testing purposes. Most people will not have access to the visionOS beta outside of Xcode, and it is not yet clear what Apple is adding in each visionOS update.
Apple is allowing developers to attend Vision Pro labs around the world, and developers who visit these locations are able to test the Vision Pro in person and get help from Apple engineers on their visionOS apps.
The Vision Pro headset is not expected until early 2024, so Apple still has a lot of work to do on both hardware and software. We are expecting either this beta or a beta shortly after to introduce the official visionOS App Store that Apple has been working on.
