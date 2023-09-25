Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro and iPad Launches October 30

by

Resident Evil Village will be released for iPhone 15 Pro and iPad on October 30, Capcom announced during the Tokyo Game Show over the weekend (via TouchArcade).

resident evil village
During the event, Capcom also revealed pricing for the mobile ports of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village. While both games are free to start, they will require $59.99 and $39.99 in-app purchases, respectively, to unlock the full experience.

Pre-orders have since gone live for Resident Evil 4 Remake on the App Store, which still lists the game as "Coming Soon – Expected December 31, 2023." Both games will support on screen controls, game controllers, multi-touch, HDR, and more.

For those who haven't been following these games, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village were showcased during Apple's ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ announcement. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are powered by an A17 Pro chip that features a brand new GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enabling ported console games to be played on the iPhone at near-equivalent performance.

DisplayPort support is built into the USB-C port on all iPhone 15 models, meaning that the devices can also output video at up to 4K/60Hz natively to a DisplayPort-equipped external display or TV with a supported USB-C to DisplayPort cable. On previous iPhones with a Lightning port, video mirroring is limited to 1080p with Apple's Lightning-to-HDMI or Lightning-to-VGA adapters.

Since Apple's ‌iPhone 15‌ event, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will come to macOS and iPadOS devices with an M1 or better. Resident Evil Village is already available on macOS, so the iOS and iPadOS release will be an independent purchase when it arrives just before Halloween with support for ‌M1‌ and M2 ‌iPad‌ models. As a result, Resident Evil 4 Remake will have cross-progression on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, while Resident Evil Village will have cross-progression on iPadOS and iOS only.

