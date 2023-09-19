Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 2023 M2 Ultra Mac Pro at a Discount

Apple today added the M2 Ultra Mac Pro models to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering the newest version of the desktop machine at a discounted price for the first time since its launch.



A refurbished version of the base ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ with 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at $5,949, $1,050 off of the regular $6,999 price for a 16 percent discount.

Apple has multiple ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ configurations available for purchase at the current time, all with similar discounts and up to $1,500 off of the standard price. Supplies of the ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ models will shift over time as Apple adds new machines, so if you're after a specific configuration, you may need to check the refurbished site often.

Introduced in June 2023, the ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ models were the final Macs to transition to Apple silicon. Aside from the new Apple chip design, the ‌Mac Pro‌ models have the same design as the prior-generation Intel ‌Mac Pro‌. Refurbished ‌Mac Pro‌ models ship with power cord, a mouse, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.