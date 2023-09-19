Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 2023 M2 Ultra Mac Pro at a Discount
Apple today added the M2 Ultra Mac Pro models to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering the newest version of the desktop machine at a discounted price for the first time since its launch.
A refurbished version of the base M2 Ultra Mac Pro with 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at $5,949, $1,050 off of the regular $6,999 price for a 16 percent discount.
Apple has multiple M2 Ultra Mac Pro configurations available for purchase at the current time, all with similar discounts and up to $1,500 off of the standard price. Supplies of the M2 Ultra Mac Pro models will shift over time as Apple adds new machines, so if you're after a specific configuration, you may need to check the refurbished site often.
Introduced in June 2023, the M2 Ultra Mac Pro models were the final Macs to transition to Apple silicon. Aside from the new Apple chip design, the Mac Pro models have the same design as the prior-generation Intel Mac Pro. Refurbished Mac Pro models ship with power cord, a mouse, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.
Popular Stories
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
In a support document published on Friday, Apple provided some additional details about the USB-C port found on all iPhone 15 models. First, Apple said all iPhone 15 models can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods case, or other small accessories connected to the USB-C port at up to 4.5W. Apple already announced this capability, but it had not provided the wattage information. Second, the...
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...