Apple Releases tvOS 17 With FaceTime for Apple TV, Revamped Control Center and More

Apple today released tvOS 17, the latest version of the tvOS operating system that runs on the Apple TV 4K models and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD.



tvOS 17 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17 automatically.

In tvOS 17, Apple has added a FaceTime app for ‌FaceTime‌ calls on a larger screen. The feature works through an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17/iPadOS 17, with the iOS device serving as the camera and the TV serving as the display. With a Split View option, you can place your ‌FaceTime‌ call on one side of the TV and a TV show or game on the other side for SharePlay experiences.

Apple Music Sing, the karaoke feature on the ‌Apple TV‌, can use the same Continuity Camera functionality to let you see yourself as you sing, complete with filters.

Apple redesigned Control Center to make it easier to get to key settings and information without having to open up the Settings app. Control Center also displays the system status, time, and the profile of the person signed in.

Second-generation Siri Remote owners can now use the ‌iPhone‌ to locate a lost remote, taking advantage of the Remote section of the ‌iPhone‌'s Control Center. There are a range of new aerial screen savers, along with screen savers based on the Memories section of the Photos app.

Other new features include Dolby Vision 8.1 support, an enhance dialogue option to make it easier to hear what's being said over music and effects, and support for third-party VPN apps. More on the new features in tvOS 17 can be found in our Apple TV roundup.