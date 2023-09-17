Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max Seeing 'Robust' Demand, Shipping Estimates Extending Into November

by

There has been "robust" demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max since the device became available to pre-order on Friday, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 Pro lineup
In a post on Medium today, Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro Max demand has outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the equivalent period last year. However, he said demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is weaker than it was for the iPhone 14 Pro so far, which he believes could be the result of more customers choosing to buy the Pro Max model this year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features an upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro. In the U.S., pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB of storage, with Apple no longer offering the Pro Max with 128GB of storage for $1,099 like it did in years past.

Kuo reiterated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, which has contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. In the U.S., some configurations of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently estimated for delivery in November on Apple's online store. He said the Pro Max continues to face production challenges that are "more pronounced" than they are for the other models.

Kuo believes that demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been "roughly on par" with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after the same amount of time.

All four iPhone 15 models will launch on Friday, September 22.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
48 minutes ago at 09:13 am
And people complain that these iphone 15 pro max didnt brought enough upgrades
I bet even some Android users bought this
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
42 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I was expecting that. Glad the most popular model is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Cannot wait for the iPhone 16 Ultra next year.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuruZac Avatar
GuruZac
45 minutes ago at 09:16 am

The same old story every year - Apple never learns and never makes enough to meet demand to create a false sense of scarcity.
Perhaps there are in fact limitations on even Apple’s ability to satisfy demand. They can’t just snap their fingers and create new raw materials. There are limits to everything.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
41 minutes ago at 09:19 am

We didn’t need Kuo to tell us this. My order somehow managed to get bumped from Oct 9-16th to 9/22, but for many others, they’re waiting until late Oct-mid November.
I want to know if Mr. Kuo placed an order for the iPhone 15 and if he is getting a launch day 9/22 delivery or not.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuruZac Avatar
GuruZac
19 minutes ago at 09:42 am

Apple marketing sure knows what
they’re doing. It’s as simple as that, at least the way I see it.
They would elect to show customers dates months out to generate more interest? Makes zero sense. As even people here have commented they cancelled or did not order with ship dates in late October-early November. And people think Apple is contriving this shortage??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
47 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Of course. Why wouldn't people want to upgrade to the most pro iPhone we've ever created? ('//www.youtube.com/live/ZiP1l7jlIIA?si=ZKgZMQQ2bDnhK2KB&t=3297') They even had a celebrity presenter: Jaws



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 15 lineup store

iPhone 15 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database

Friday September 15, 2023 4:15 am PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extend Into November

Friday September 15, 2023 5:35 am PDT by
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Read Full Article309 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

iPhone 15 Pro Available to Order Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Thursday September 14, 2023 11:45 am PDT by
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more. Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models: Ligh...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still

iPhone 15 Models Have 'Completely Standard' USB-C Port Without Restrictions on Accessories

Friday September 15, 2023 8:10 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Read Full Article224 comments
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Pre Orders Live Feature

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday September 15, 2023 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Read Full Article838 comments