Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max Seeing 'Robust' Demand, Shipping Estimates Extending Into November
There has been "robust" demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max since the device became available to pre-order on Friday, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a post on Medium today, Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro Max demand has outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the equivalent period last year. However, he said demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is weaker than it was for the iPhone 14 Pro so far, which he believes could be the result of more customers choosing to buy the Pro Max model this year.
iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features an upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro. In the U.S., pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB of storage, with Apple no longer offering the Pro Max with 128GB of storage for $1,099 like it did in years past.
Kuo reiterated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, which has contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. In the U.S., some configurations of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently estimated for delivery in November on Apple's online store. He said the Pro Max continues to face production challenges that are "more pronounced" than they are for the other models.
Kuo believes that demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been "roughly on par" with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after the same amount of time.
All four iPhone 15 models will launch on Friday, September 22.
Popular Stories
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more. Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models: Ligh...
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Top Rated Comments
I bet even some Android users bought this