Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max Seeing 'Robust' Demand, Shipping Estimates Extending Into November

There has been "robust" demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max since the device became available to pre-order on Friday, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a post on Medium today, Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro Max demand has outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the equivalent period last year. However, he said demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is weaker than it was for the iPhone 14 Pro so far, which he believes could be the result of more customers choosing to buy the Pro Max model this year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively features an upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro. In the U.S., pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB of storage, with Apple no longer offering the Pro Max with 128GB of storage for $1,099 like it did in years past.

Kuo reiterated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, which has contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. In the U.S., some configurations of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently estimated for delivery in November on Apple's online store. He said the Pro Max continues to face production challenges that are "more pronounced" than they are for the other models.

Kuo believes that demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been "roughly on par" with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after the same amount of time.

All four iPhone 15 models will launch on Friday, September 22.