Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Low Prices on MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, and Mac Mini

This week's best deals include steep discounts on 15-inch MacBook Air, 13.6-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, and AirPods Pro 2. We're also tracking a sale offering new Disney+ subscribers the chance to get the ad-based version of the service for just $1.99/month for three months.

Disney+

What's the deal? Get the Disney+ Basic Plan with ads for $1.99/month for three months

Disney+ is offering new subscribers a chance to save on the Basic Plan (with ads), discounting the service to $1.99 per month for three months. After three months, the service will renew for $7.99 per month unless you cancel. This offer will last through September 20.

Disney is planning a significant price increase to its service next month, so anyone interested might want to lock in an annual subscription at the cheaper price before that happens.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are available for one of the best prices of the year at $199.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00.



15-Inch MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off 15-inch MacBook Air

Amazon this week has the new 15-inch MacBook Air for $200 off, with prices starting at $1,099.00 for the 256GB model. All discounts represent record low prices for these models of the MacBook Air.



13.6-Inch MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $200 off 13.6-inch MacBook Air

B&H Photo is providing solid discounts on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, with prices starting at $929.00 for 256GB and rising to $1,199.00 for 512GB.



Mac mini

What's the deal? Take up to $150 off Mac mini

In another exclusive sale, B&H Photo has the M2 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.00, down from $599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. You can also get the 512GB M2 Pro model for $150 off right now.

