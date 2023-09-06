Deals: M2 Mac Mini Drops to Record Low Price of $499 ($100 Off)

Apple's 256GB M2 Mac mini has returned to its all-time low price on B&H Photo, available for $499.00, down from $599.00. B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping on the Mac mini, with delivery as soon as September 8 for most states.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the Mac mini back in January, introducing the M2 and M2 Pro chips into the computer. We started tracking this all-time low price tag around springtime and as of now only B&H Photo is offering the sale.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB M2 Pro Mac mini for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is a second-best price on the Mac Mini, but it's been a few months since we last tracked a record low price on the model so it's still a solid price for anyone in the market for the M2 Pro model.

