Deals: Get Up to $200 Off the 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $929

Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is being discounted to $929.00 today on B&H Photo, down from $1,099.00. This sale is only available on B&H Photo as of writing, and you can get free two-day shipping on all versions of the computer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $170 off this beats B&H Photo's previous discount from August by $20 and is an overall solid second-best price on the 256GB notebook. All four colors are available at this price: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

Additionally, you can get the 512GB M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air on sale at B&H Photo. This model has hit $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00, which is an all-time low price. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.