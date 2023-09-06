Deals: Get Up to $200 Off the 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $929
Apple's 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is being discounted to $929.00 today on B&H Photo, down from $1,099.00. This sale is only available on B&H Photo as of writing, and you can get free two-day shipping on all versions of the computer.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $170 off this beats B&H Photo's previous discount from August by $20 and is an overall solid second-best price on the 256GB notebook. All four colors are available at this price: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.
Additionally, you can get the 512GB M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air on sale at B&H Photo. This model has hit $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00, which is an all-time low price. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, ...
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model. ...
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 12, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, an Apple Watch Series 9, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be launched as early as the second half of 2024, claims a new report out of Taiwan. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash According to DigiTimes' industry sources, Apple will likely launch the new product line to differentiate it from the company's existing MacBook Air and Pro lines....
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
A future "iPhone Ultra" model could capture spatial photos and videos to be displayed in Apple's Vision Pro headset, according to a rumor shared by a Weibo account with a proven track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The camera configuration of a future "iPhone Ultra" model released after the launch of the Vision Pro headset will reportedly "lead the market to...