Deals: Get the AirPods Pro 2 for Low Price of $199 ($50 Off)

Today on Amazon you can get Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at $199.00, down from the original price of $249.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date between September 9 and September 13 for most residences in the United States.

This has been one of the most consistent deals on the AirPods Pro 2 all year, and is about $5 away from the all-time low price that we last saw in March. Given that we haven't tracked that rare sale again, we definitely recommend jumping on this deal if you've been waiting for a deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

This model of the AirPods Pro can charge via Lightning, Qi, or an Apple Watch charger. We're expecting Apple to introduce a model that adds USB-C charging to the AirPods Pro 2 next week, but it could be a while before those models are discounted.

