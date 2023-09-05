Deals: Get Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook Air for $200 Off on Amazon
Amazon today has all-time low prices on Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air in both 256GB and 512GB options. You can get the 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is available in three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. All models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between September 6 and September 11. These notebooks debuted this past June and we last tracked this record low price in August.
Additionally, Amazon has the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in three colors and has an estimated delivery date between September 6 and September 11 as well.
The new MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, six-speaker system, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air is mostly similar to the 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but there are some key differences that we highlighted in our buyer's guide.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model. ...
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 12, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, an Apple Watch Series 9, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ...
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
Apple's upcoming "FineWoven" cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, designed to be a replacement for its leather cases, will match a new Apple Watch band and be available in ten different color options, according to the device collector and leaker known as "Kosutami." In a recent tweet, Kosutami explained that the new line of cases will be available in Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific...