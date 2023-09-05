Deals: Get Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook Air for $200 Off on Amazon

by

Amazon today has all-time low prices on Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air in both 256GB and 512GB options. You can get the 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00.

This sale is available in three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. All models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between September 6 and September 11. These notebooks debuted this past June and we last tracked this record low price in August.

15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

Additionally, Amazon has the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in three colors and has an estimated delivery date between September 6 and September 11 as well.

15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,299.00

The new MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, six-speaker system, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air is mostly similar to the 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but there are some key differences that we highlighted in our buyer's guide.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

