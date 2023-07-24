Apple Releases iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News.



‌‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌‌.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users because of demand. Apple has also released an iOS 15.7.8 update for those who are not able to update to ‌iOS 16‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, it includes unspecified bug fixes and security improvements. No new features were found during the beta testing period, and Apple's notes on the software provide no insight into what's included.

Apple's work on ‌iOS 16‌ is winding down now that iOS 17 is available for beta testers and set to launch in September alongside new iPhones.