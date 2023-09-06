Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 178 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview 178 includes fixes and updates for Web Inspector, CSS, CSS Container Queries, JavaScript, SVG, Accessibility, Media, IntersectionObserver, Web API, and WebGL.
The update now features content coming in Safari 17 alongside macOS Sonoma. On Sonoma, the browser offers Profiles for separating browsing data like History and Favorites, web apps, and improved private browsing mode. Features for all operating systems include Feature Flags (replacing Experimental Features), a redesigned Develop menu, Live Text support for vertical text recognition in images and videos, HEIC support, and JPEG XL, a new image format with an improved compression algorithm for better image quality at smaller file sizes than JPEG.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is compatible with machines running macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma, the latest version of macOS that Apple is beta testing right now.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, ...
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model. ...
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 12, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, an Apple Watch Series 9, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be launched as early as the second half of 2024, claims a new report out of Taiwan. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash According to DigiTimes' industry sources, Apple will likely launch the new product line to differentiate it from the company's existing MacBook Air and Pro lines....
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
A future "iPhone Ultra" model could capture spatial photos and videos to be displayed in Apple's Vision Pro headset, according to a rumor shared by a Weibo account with a proven track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The camera configuration of a future "iPhone Ultra" model released after the launch of the Vision Pro headset will reportedly "lead the market to...