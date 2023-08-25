Here's How Fast USB-C Ports Are on iPads and Macs Ahead of iPhone 15

by

It's nearly September, meaning that new iPhones are just around the corner. All four upcoming iPhone 15 models are widely expected to be equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, but there may be speed differences across the lineup.

iPhone 15 Blue USB C Feature
In November 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would support at least the USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 specifications for data transfer speeds up to 20 or 40 Gbps. Kuo said the USB-C port on the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models would remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps, which is the same speed as Lightning on existing iPhones.

All current-generation iPad and Mac models already have USB-C ports with varying speeds:

Device USB-C Specification
All current Mac models
Thunderbolt (Up to 40 Gbps)
iPad Pro (2021 and 2022)
Thunderbolt (Up to 40 Gbps)
iPad Pro (2018 and 2020)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Up to 10 Gbps)
iPad Air (2022)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Up to 10 Gbps)
iPad Air (2020)
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Up to 5 Gbps)
iPad mini (2021)
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Up to 5 Gbps)
iPad (2022)
USB 2.0 (Up to 480 Mbps)

The rumored speeds for the iPhone 15 lineup:

Device USB-C Specification
iPhone 15 Pro Max
USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt (Up to 20 or 40 Gbps)
iPhone 15 Pro
USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt (Up to 20 or 40 Gbps)
iPhone 15 Plus
USB 2.0 (Up to 480 Mbps)
iPhone 15
USB 2.0 (Up to 480 Mbps)

Higher speeds allow for faster data transfer over a USB-C or Thunderbolt cable, such as when exporting photos from an iPhone to a Mac.

Rumors suggest that Apple will include a new braided USB-C cable with all iPhone 15 models, but the cable might remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds. This means that customers purchasing an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max would need to purchase a higher-spec cable separately to take advantage of the faster speeds that are rumored.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event that is rumored to be planned for Tuesday, September 12. Apple has yet to officially announce the event, but invites will likely go out in the next week or two.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

hacky Avatar
hacky
26 minutes ago at 10:49 am

i

indeed and very strange...or Apple is thinking going port-less after 4-5 years of usbC iPhones
Going portless is against environment.
Wireless charging is very inefficient compared to the cable. And always will be.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
21 minutes ago at 10:55 am

Physics 101
Copper wire electricity transfer is just very efficient compared to the induction wireless one.
Im sorry, but the world that works around logic of physics 101 are gone...today people are all about convenient and not caring about the environment , only cave men doesnt see, or know this
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
centauratlas Avatar
centauratlas
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am

i

indeed and very strange...or Apple is thinking going port-less after 4-5 years of usbC iPhones
Portless is a bad idea for many reasons. Inefficiency, meaning that one is required to use wireless headphones, have the phone against your head or speaker.

Let's hope that doesn't happen.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
22 minutes ago at 10:54 am

how can be wireless charging very inefficient compared for decades of 5W charging?!
yes if we compare todays usbC to wireless, you are right....but wireless is the way, in the car in the furniture in everything 20 years from now
Physics 101
Copper wire electricity transfer is just very efficient compared to the induction wireless one.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
19 minutes ago at 10:56 am

how can be wireless charging very inefficient compared with decades of 5W charging?!
yes if we compare todays usbC to wireless, you are right....but wireless is the way, in the car in the furniture in everything 20 years from now
Wireless charging requires more electricity than wired charging.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
21 minutes ago at 10:54 am
It doesn’t seem terrible to basically include a charging cable in the box. For the percentage of people who need fast data transfer they can buy the high speed cable. Just my thought.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 7

Tuesday August 22, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

Tuesday August 22, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299. The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new...
Read Full Article216 comments
1

iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Again Said to Be Limited to USB 2.0 Transfer Speeds

Thursday August 24, 2023 2:05 am PDT by
All iPhone 15 models this year are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time, and while USB-C has several advantages over Lightning, another rumor today suggests that Apple's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition. According to leaker Majin Bu, who has previously shared details about Apple's new...
Read Full Article383 comments
iPhone 15 Colors Mock Feature

Rumors Point to the Five iPhone 15 Color Options to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 5:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a refreshed selection of colors, with at least five different shades to choose from, recent rumors suggest. According to the Twitter leaker known as "Unknownz21," who has provided an extensive amount of information about Apple's upcoming devices, at least six different colorways were tested for the iPhone 15: These are the colors that ...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also said that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a...
Read Full Article243 comments