iPhone 15 Expected to Support Both Qi2 and MagSafe Wireless Charging With Up to 15W Speeds

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, according to ChargerLAB, a reliable source of charging-related information. The first Qi2-certified chargers are expected to be available in time for the 2023 holiday season, according to the Wireless Power Consortium.

Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe standard, meaning that Qi2 chargers will likely be able to charge iPhone 15 models at up to 15W speeds like Apple's MagSafe Charger. With current iPhones, non-MagSafe wireless chargers are limited to 7.5W speeds.

ChargerLAB notes that Qi2 chargers do not need to use Apple's pricy MagSafe module, and are not required to be certified under Apple's "Made for iPhone" program, which will bring more affordable MagSafe-like chargers to the market. The website confirmed with supply chain sources that the wholesale price of Apple's MagSafe module is about $16, while the Qi2 module apparently costs less than one third as much.

ChargerLAB and its Chinese sister website Chongdiantou appear to be the source behind the rumor from earlier this week claiming that iPhone 15 models will support 15W charging with third-party chargers. The websites have leaked several accurate charging-related details about future iPhones and Apple power adapters in the past.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in September. MagSafe is expected to remain supported on the devices alongside Qi2.

Lower cost happy customers, thanks EU.
Sir this is a Wendy’s.
Qi2 is not necessarily cheaper, and has absolutely nothing to do with the EU
Woo doggy! 15w charging...slow down Apple. I mean, I could probably charge my phone from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours with this! Can't innovate anymore, my ass!!! ?
Lower cost happy customers, thanks EU.
This doesn’t have anything to do with EU… Apple essentially donated their standard and I’m assuming their patents to Qi. Thanks, Apple.*
If my phone can't charge from 5% to 80% in the time it takes to boil water w/o getting hot, then I'm not interested.
