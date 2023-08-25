Best Apple Deals of the Week: All-Time Low Prices Hit Apple Watch Ultra, Beats Studio Pro, and MacBook Air

This week, all-time low prices arrived for the Apple Watch Ultra, 15-inch MacBook Air, and Beats Studio Pro at various retailers, and we're recapping all of these deals and more below. In addition to the Apple product discounts, we're still tracking great deals on various Anker accessories.

Hero0015Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Ultra

apple watch ultra blue

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $699.99

One of the most notable deals of the week is on the Apple Watch Ultra, which hit a new all-time low price on Amazon of $699.99. That's $99 off the regular price of the wearable, and it's available in multiple colors and band styles.

Beats Studio Pro

beats studio pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Beats Studio Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $249.99

The new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones got their first discount this week, available for $249.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $349.99. You'll find all four colors on sale at both retailers: Sandstone, Navy, Deep Brown, and Black.

HomePod (2nd Gen)

homepod blue

  • What's the deal? Take $14 off HomePod
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo

$14 OFF
HomePod (2nd Gen) for $284.99

The second generation HomePod has a small discount right now on B&H Photo, on sale for $284.99, down from $299.00. This is about $5 higher than the record low price we tracked back in May, so although it's not a steep discount it's the best sale around online for anyone in the market for Apple's smart speaker.

15-Inch MacBook Air

15 inch macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off 15-inch MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

$200 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,299.00

Apple's new 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air returned to its record low price of $1,099.00 this week on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. You'll also find a best-ever price on the 512GB model, available for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00.

Anker

anker blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

50% OFF
Eufy SmartDrop Package Box for $199.99

Anker's collection of discounts this week centered around the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box, available for $199.99, down from $399.99. You can also save on portable batteries, USB-C cables, charging stations, and more if you visit our original deal post.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

