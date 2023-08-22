Deals: Get the Apple Watch Ultra for New All-Time Low Price of $699.99

Amazon today has a few Apple Watch Ultra models at their lowest-ever price of $699.99, down from $799.00. Only Amazon has this deal, and all discounts require you to first add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart in order to receive the $80 coupon and see the final sale price.

Models on sale include the M/L Apple Watch Ultra Trail Loop, Medium Apple Watch Ultra Alpine Loop, and the Apple Watch Ultra Ocean Band. Only select colors of each band style are seeing this discount, which is now the best price we've ever tracked on the wearable.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

The Trail Loop model is in stock and has an estimated delivery date of late August, but the other two are slightly delayed into September. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.