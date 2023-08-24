Deals: New Beats Studio Pro Headphones Available for $249.99 ($100 Off)

The new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones have received their first discount today on Best Buy and Amazon, available for $249.99, down from $349.99. Best Buy offers free in-store pick-up as well as free next-day shipping, and Amazon offers the usual free two-day shipping for Prime customers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These headphones debuted last month with improved sound quality, voice performance, comfort and durability, and connectivity. You'll find all four colors on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy: Sandstone, Navy, Deep Brown, and Black.

In addition to the Beats Studio Pro headphone sale, we're tracking a few deals on other Beats products at both Best Buy and Amazon this week. This includes savings on the Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds+, and Beats Fit Pro.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.