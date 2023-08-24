Deals: Amazon Takes $200 Off Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook Air, Available From $1,099
Today Amazon has returned with a match of the all-time low price on Apple's new 15.3-inch MacBook Air notebooks, including every color of the 256GB and 512GB options. You can get the 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00.
This sale is available in all four colors: Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. All models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between August 26 and August 30. These notebooks debuted this past June and we last tracked this record low price earlier in August.
Additionally, Amazon has the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in one color (Starlight), and has an estimated delivery date between August 26 and August 30.
The new MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, six-speaker system, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air is mostly similar to the 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but there are some key differences that we highlighted in our buyer's guide.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
