Deals: Anker Takes 50% Off the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box, Plus More Savings on Charging Accessories

Today we're tracking Anker accessory deals on Amazon and on Anker's own website. One highlight is the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box, which is down to $199.99 on Amazon, from $399.99. We last tracked this deal in July and it's a match of the all-time low price on the product.

The Eufy package box provides a secure location for your packages to be delivered, and sends notifications to your smartphone when items arrive. Right now it has an estimated delivery date of August 29 from Amazon.

Eufy SmartDrop Package Box for $199.99

In addition to the SmartDrop Package Box there are a few other Anker accessories on sale today, both on Amazon and on Anker's website. On the Anker website, you'll find both individual deals on charging accessories as well as a few bundle offers.

Shoppers should note that for both websites, most of the deals below will require you to clip an on-page coupon. On Amazon, you can do this by simply clicking the box near the green text under the price of the accessory, and then you'll see the price at checkout. On Anker, you can hit the "copy code" button then proceed to "buy now" in order to get the discount.

Besides the Anker accessories, Jackery is also discounting its high-capacity Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station. This accessory is available for $799.00, down from $1,099.00. The power station has eight total outlets, including three AC outlets, two USB-A, two USB-C, and one car outlet.

Jackery Explorer Portable Power Station for $799.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

