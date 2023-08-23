Deals: Anker Takes 50% Off the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box, Plus More Savings on Charging Accessories
Today we're tracking Anker accessory deals on Amazon and on Anker's own website. One highlight is the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box, which is down to $199.99 on Amazon, from $399.99. We last tracked this deal in July and it's a match of the all-time low price on the product.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Eufy package box provides a secure location for your packages to be delivered, and sends notifications to your smartphone when items arrive. Right now it has an estimated delivery date of August 29 from Amazon.
In addition to the SmartDrop Package Box there are a few other Anker accessories on sale today, both on Amazon and on Anker's website. On the Anker website, you'll find both individual deals on charging accessories as well as a few bundle offers.
Shoppers should note that for both websites, most of the deals below will require you to clip an on-page coupon. On Amazon, you can do this by simply clicking the box near the green text under the price of the accessory, and then you'll see the price at checkout. On Anker, you can hit the "copy code" button then proceed to "buy now" in order to get the discount.
Besides the Anker accessories, Jackery is also discounting its high-capacity Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station. This accessory is available for $799.00, down from $1,099.00. The power station has eight total outlets, including three AC outlets, two USB-A, two USB-C, and one car outlet.
Cables and Wall Chargers
- USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft 2-Pack) - $9.99, down from $16.99
- 100W USB-C Charger - $26.59 with on-page coupon, down from $35.99
- 100W USB-C Power Adapter (2-Port) - $36.79 with on-page coupon, down from $45.99
- Nano 65W USB-C Charger (3-Port) - $39.99, down from $55.99
- Compact Power Strip - $74.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $13.20 with on-page coupon, down from $21.98
- PowerCore Reserve 60,000 mAh with Retractable Light - $129.99 with on-page coupon, down from $169.99
- Portable Power Station - $629.98 with on-page coupon, down from $899.99
Hubs and Charging Stations
- 7-in-1 USB-C Power Strip - $45.99 with on-page coupon, down from $65.99
- 11-in-1 USB-C Hub - $89.99, down from $99.99
- MagGo Magnetic Charging Station - $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe Charging - $127.46 with on-page coupon, down from $149.95 [matched at Anker]
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Station - $116.99 with on-page coupon, down from $139.99
- 12-in-1 Docking Station + Monitor Stand - $199.99 for Prime members, down from $249.99
Bluetooth Speakers
- Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $149.99 with on-page coupon, down from $179.99
