Shazam Update Adds Two New Lock Screen Widgets

Apple-owned Shazam version 15.38 was released earlier today, and the latest update to the music recognition app adds two new Lock Screen widgets.



The latest version of the Shazam app adds Lock Screen widgets for the iPhone and iPad in two different sizes. The smaller widget allows users to open Shazam and identify songs directly from the Lock Screen, while the wider widget displays the last identified song.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with ‌Apple Music‌ ever since, offering trials to the streaming service through the app and the ability to sync Shazams directly to ‌Apple Music‌. The app has surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide and over one billion Shazams per month.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It can be accessed through the Control Center on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and ‌‌iPad‌‌, through ‌Siri‌ commands, or on the Mac, as well as via widgets. Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web.