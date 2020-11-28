Shazam Promotion Offers Users Up to Five Free Months of Apple Music

Apple is offering up to a five-month free trial of Apple Music to new users of the streaming service, with the promotion appearing in the company's Shazam music identification app.



Apple usually offers up to a three-month free trial of Apple Music to users who haven't subscribed to the service before, so this latest promotion represents one of its best deals yet.

To access the promotion, download the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad, then identify a song that's playing in your environment by tapping the big Shazam icon in the app. After recognizing the song, you should see the option to play the track in Apple Music.

Tap the option and you should see the five-month free trial offer of Apple Music appear. Some users have also had success activating the promotion by opening Shazam's options screen and tapping the Apple Music banner.

According to Shazam's App Store page, the offer runs through January 17, 2021, and is available in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

If after activating the deal you're not convinced, you can cancel your Apple Music subscription without losing your five months of acess to the service.

Shazam is a free download from the App Store [Direct Link].