Apple-Owned Shazam App Surpasses 200 Million Monthly Active Users Worldwide

Shazam, the music recognition app that Apple purchased in 2018, has surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide. Shazam is available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad, accessible through Siri and through a new Music Recognition toggle added to the Control Center in iOS 14.



Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, commented on the milestone and said that Apple and Shazam offer a "seamless experience" for music fans.

"‌Apple Music‌ and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam's ubiquitous discovery platform to ‌Apple Music‌'s unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation. Looking back at our long history together, we can only see how close our missions have been: bringing the best home for music lovers and creators everywhere."

To celebrate, Shazam has shared a list of the 100 most Shazamed tracks ever across the globe, with the list available on Apple Music. The number one song on the list is Tones and I's pop single "Dance Monkey" with more than 36.6 million Shazams since its May 2019 release. Tones and I said that Shazam has had a major impact in terms of reaching new listeners.

"Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people. I didn't have a following when I released 'Dance monkey,' but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to creating a career for myself. Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!"

The second most Shazamed song was Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz's "Prayer in C," while the number three most Shazamed song was Passenger's "Let Her Go."

Along with the top song list, those interested in finding more new music can do so through the Shazam Discovery Top 50, which offers up new songs from breaking artists around the world. Shazam also offers global, country, and city-specific top charts both in the app and on the Shazam website.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and it can be accessed through the Control Center on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, through ‌Siri‌ commands, or on the Mac. Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web.