Apple Rolling Out Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Netherlands

by

Apple is today rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Netherlands, according to iCulture.nl, allowing independent sellers, small merchants, and large retailers in the country to use ‌iPhones‌ as a payment terminal.

Apple Tap to Pay iPhone
Introduced in February 2022, the feature allows compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, using only an ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ - no additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Adyen and SumUp are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ to business customers in the Netherlands, with Rabobank, Klearly, Revolut, Stripe, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and myPOS coming soon. Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ will also roll out to Apple Store locations in the Netherlands in the coming weeks. Apple has not yet officially announced the rollout in the country, but a press release is expected soon.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ is available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the United States, and Apple Stores in the U.S. have also rolled out the feature. The Netherlands is the fifth region to support Tap to Pay, following similar rollouts in the U.K., Australia, and Taiwan earlier in the year.

Tags: The Netherlands, Apple Pay, Tap to Pay on iPhone

