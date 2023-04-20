Apple Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in Taiwan

Apple has announced the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone in Taiwan, allowing independent sellers, small merchants, and large retailers in the country to use ‌iPhones‌ as a payment terminal.



Introduced in February 2022, the feature allows compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, using only an ‌‌iPhone‌ - no additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌. Tap to Pay on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments.

China Trust Bank and TapPay are the initial payment platforms supporting Tap to Pay for their business customers (including major customers Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Taxi Co). Taipei Fubon Bank will add support to its payment platform later in the year.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ requires ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the United States, and Apple Stores in the U.S. have also rolled out the feature. Taiwan is the second region to support Tap to Pay.

(Thanks, Lance!)